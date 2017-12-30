Home»Breaking News»world

Printing error made everyone a winner in Christmas Day lottery game

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 08:03 am

A Christmas Day lottery glitch in South Carolina has left officials trying to determine how to deal with hundreds of unexpected winners.

The Holiday Cash Add-A-Play game generates trees on a tic-tac-toe grid paying up to US$500 when someone gets three in a line.

Lottery officials said that, for two hours on Monday, trees were being printed in all nine grids, giving all players who paid one dollar the maximum prize. In all, US$19.6m was "won".

But when players went to cash their tickets, the computer wouldn't pay. Dozens came Wednesday to the lottery's office in Columbia.

The South Carolina Education Lottery commission voted Friday to set aside the money to possibly pay all winners, but also to investigate Intralot, the company that ran the game, and get legal advice.

- AP


