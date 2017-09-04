Home»Breaking News»world

Prince William and Kate Middleton expecting third child

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 10:25 am

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace has announced.

In a statement the palace said the duchess was suffering from severe morning sickness, as she did with her previous pregnancies, so a public engagement she had later today had been cancelled.

The statement said: "Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

"Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.

"The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Prince William, Kate Middleton

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Wedding guest charged over disappearance of nine-year-old girl

Ash rains down on Los Angeles as California declares wildfires emergency

What is a hydrogen bomb and is it worse than a regular atomic bomb?

Latest: China condemns Donald Trump's threat to North Korea's trade partners


Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

How to talk to teenagers

Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly is aiming for the top

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 