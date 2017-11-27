Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry is to marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, Clarence House has announced.

The couple became engaged in London earlier this month.

They will be married in Spring 2018.

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle," a statement reads.

"The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.

"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month.

"Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family.

"Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents.

"The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh "are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness", a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, say they are "incredibly happy" with the engagement.

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry.

"Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.

"We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are "excited" for the couple.

"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."