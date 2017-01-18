Home»Breaking News»world

Previously infertile couple have baby using '3-parent' IVF

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 10:23 am

A baby has been born to a previously infertile couple in Ukraine using a new "three-parent" IVF technique.

The Times reports a healthy boy was delivered earlier this month using a method called "pronuclear transfer".

It involved fertilising the woman's eggs with her partner's sperm and transferring their combined genes into a donor egg. The child has the DNA of his two parents, and a tiny amount of genetic material from the donor.

The mother tried for 10 years to have a baby, including four cycles of IVF.

Another "three-parent" baby was created using a slightly different method in Mexico last year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS IVF, parenting, health, fertility

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch this drone footage of a 44km crack in the Antarctic ice

The first gorilla born in captivity has died

A demonstrator tried to set himself on fire outside Trump's Washington hotel

Assange 'to face extradition' after Manning clemency decision


Lifestyle

Top tips from Ireland's experts that will help you along in life

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 