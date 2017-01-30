Home»Breaking News»world

President Trump has taken to Twitter to defend his travel ban

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:55 pm

Donald Trump has said only 109 out of 325,000 people "were detained and held for questioning" following his executive order to bar people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The US president claimed on Twitter on Monday that "big problems" were created at airports by a Delta Airlines computer outage, protesters and the "tears of Senator Schumer".

A Delta systems outage on Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 flights for the airline.

Protesters packed many of the country's major airports over the weekend protesting the executive order.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted on Friday that "tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty" over the ban.

Mr Trump also tweeted on Monday that "there is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country".

President Trump's chief spokesman is defending the manner in which the White House rolled out the immigration restrictions.

Sean Spicer says officials were concerned about the possibility that doing it in a more open fashion would "telegraph what you're going to do" to people who might have rushed to airports to beat the ban.

In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday, Mr Spicer also said officials' highest priority was "to protect our own people" and said everybody in the government who needed to be consulted was consulted.

Mr Spicer also says that Mr Trump respects "people who are Muslim and peace-loving. But he also recognises that certain countries and certain areas of the world produce people who seek to do us harm".

The spokesman, asked about delays at airports experienced by travellers with valid papers, said that 109 of some 325,000 travellers "were slowed down" in their trips, and called that "a small price to pay" for protecting the American people.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS trump, twitter,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

World business leaders express concern over Donald Trump's travel policies

Iraq backs 'reciprocity measure' in relation to Donald Trump travel ban

US immigration restriction 'not a Muslim ban', Donald Trump says

What we know about Donald Trump’s order on refugees and immigration

More in this Section

Post-mortems ordered for bodies of six German teens found dead following party

Man dies after being pulled from sea in UK

Iraq backs 'reciprocity measure' in relation to Donald Trump travel ban

Seven Ukrainian soldiers killed in gunfights against rebels


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 