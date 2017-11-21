Home»Breaking News»world

President Trump backs Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 09:24 pm

President Donald Trump has glossed over accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.

The president spoke to reporters at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

He said of the Alabama race: "We don't need a liberal person in there."

Six women have accused the Republican candidate of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s.

Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Mr Moore has denied the allegations.


