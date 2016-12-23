Home»Breaking News»world

'Potential hijack situation' in Malta as Libyan plane lands

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 11:03 am

A Libyan plane with 118 people on board has reportedly been hijacked.

It is reported the hijacked plane has landed in Malta.

Maltese media is reporting two hijackers are threatening to blow up a plane with 118 people on board.

The Maltese Prime Minister has tweeted to say there is a potential hijack situation at Malta airport.

The plane is said to be an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320, which it thought to have been making its way from Sebha in south west Libya to the capital Tripoli.

More as we get it.

