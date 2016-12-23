'Potential hijack situation' in Malta as Libyan plane lands

A Libyan plane with 118 people on board has reportedly been hijacked.

It is reported the hijacked plane has landed in Malta.

Maltese media is reporting two hijackers are threatening to blow up a plane with 118 people on board.

Maltese prime minister says he has been informed of potential hijack situation of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways plane which has landed in Malta — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) December 23, 2016

The Maltese Prime Minister has tweeted to say there is a potential hijack situation at Malta airport.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

The plane is said to be an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320, which it thought to have been making its way from Sebha in south west Libya to the capital Tripoli.

More as we get it.