Pope demands protection for refugees after only four out of 100 survive latest boat sinking

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 01:51 pm

Pope Francis has demanded that every possible measure be taken to protect young refugees after a migrant ship sunk with four survivors out of an estimated 100 people aboard.

Francis was marking the Roman Catholic Church's World Day Of Migrants a day after the latest Mediterranean migrant ship disaster.

Italy's coastguard said only four people survived the sinking off the coast of Libya on Saturday, and only eight bodies have been recovered, although search and recovery efforts continued.

In his noon blessing, Francis recalled that the theme of this year's migrant day message concerned the vulnerability of young migrants, "our young brothers" who often flee home alone and face "so many dangers."

He said: "We must adopt every possible measure to guarantee young migrants' protection and defence, as well as integration."

AP

