Home»Breaking News»world

Polish MPs vote to phase out Sunday shopping by 2020

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 07:32 pm

Polish MPs have approved a law that will phase out Sunday shopping by the year 2020 despite criticism that it may eliminate thousands of jobs.

The bill, proposed by trade unions that want shop workers to spend more time with their families, got support from the ruling party that adheres to Catholic values.

Critics say it would negatively affect Poland’s economy, eliminating tens of thousands of jobs, and hurt supermarket chains, which are mostly western.

The lower house, dominated by the ruling party, voted 254 -156 with 23 abstentions to limit Sunday shopping to the first and last Sunday of the month from March 1 until the end of 2018; only on the last Sunday in the month in 2019; and to ban it totally starting in 2020.

There will, however, be some exceptions that will allow Sunday shopping before major holidays like Christmas and Easter. Also, online shops and bakeries are to be exempted from the ban.

The bill still needs approval from the Senate and from President Andrzej Duda.

AP


KEYWORDS

ShoppingPolandSunday opening

Related Articles

More in this Section

Tiger shot after roaming streets of Paris following circus escape

235 confirmed dead in horror attack on Egyptian mosque

Michael Flynn may be moving to co-operate with Robert Mueller Russia probe

Police investigate cause of panic among thousands in central London


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »