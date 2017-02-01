Home»Breaking News»world

Police shoot man dead on Sunset Boulevard after three injured in stabbing spree

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 06:29 am

A man has been shot dead by police on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard after a stabbing spree left three people injured.

The dead suspect - reportedly in his 30s - was killed at a Jack In The Box restaurant in the popular tourist area on Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said it had responded to a report of a stabbing incident at 2pm when an "officer-involved shooting took place".

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said: "The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene due to be being struck by gunfire.

"Three victims stabbed by the suspect have been transported to a local hospital."

Mr Im said police believed the stabbings were a "random attack" and two of the victims were in a critical condition in hospital.

He confirmed officers had initially attempted to use a Taser on the suspect.

Video footage posted online showed police kneeling over a man in a purple shirt as he lay face down inside the restaurant.

A person can be heard calling for a belt or shoelace to help a victim sitting in a chair above a pool of blood.

The incident happened close to the offices of news channel CNN.

