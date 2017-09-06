Home»Breaking News»world

Police shoot dead tiger spotted on US highway

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 02:59 pm

US police have shot dead a tiger that was spotted running along on a Georgia highway.

Henry County Police Department spokesman Joey Smith said that drivers reported seeing a tiger early on Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge, about 20 miles south east of Atlanta.

Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

Police were called to a nearby neighbourhood shortly after 6am when residents reported seeing the tiger there.

Mr Smith said the Department of Natural Resources and Animal Control were en route when the tiger began chasing a dog.

They said: "With the tiger in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, officers made the decision to put the animal down with gunfire fearing that occupants of the home could be in danger as well as others in the area."



If you can't see the Facebook post above, click here.

He said police then shot and killed the tiger and the dog survived.

It is thought the tiger was fully-grown but it is not known where the tiger came from.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hurricane Irma is reaching frightening speed as it heads towards the Caribbean and Florida

Amnesty claims Boko Haram killings have doubled in five months, many using girl suicide bombers

Four serving British Army members arrested under Terrorism Act

A massive black hole has been found at the heart of the Milky Way


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 