Police shoot dead a tiger spotted on US highway

US police have shot dead a tiger that was spotted running along on a Georgia highway.

Henry County Police Department spokesman Joey Smith said that drivers reported seeing a tiger early on Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge, about 20 miles south east of Atlanta.

Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

Police were called to a nearby neighbourhood shortly after 6am when residents reported seeing the tiger there.

Mr Smith said the Department of Natural Resources and Animal Control were en route when the tiger began chasing a dog.

They said: "With the tiger in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, officers made the decision to put the animal down with gunfire fearing that occupants of the home could be in danger as well as others in the area."







He said police then shot and killed the tiger and the dog survived.

It is thought the tiger was fully-grown but it is not known where the tiger came from.

AP