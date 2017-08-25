Home»Breaking News»world

Police release footage of motorcyclist killed in wheelie accident

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:42 am

The family of a motorcyclist in England who died after pulling a wheelie and crashing have released dramatic video footage of the accident to highlight the dangers of careless riding.

The footage shows the 50-year-old, from Surrey, carrying out the stunt when he lost control and fell into the path of an oncoming van near to Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex, on August 7 last year.

Surrey and Sussex Roads Police Unit are hoping the video, issued as part of the National Police Chiefs' Council National Motorcycle Week of Action, will prevent further deaths.

Sergeant Phil Badman said: "This was a tragic incident and some viewers may find this footage distressing, however it has been released with the full support of the victim's family.

"It is intended to show what can happen when you are not fully in control of your bike.

"Motorbikes are powerful machines and they should be treated as such; failing to do so can lead to devastating consequences."

Sgt Badman said the rider had several years' experience and added: "The victim was an experienced rider who had enjoyed numerous outings with fellow bikers prior to this incident.

"He and his friends were all wearing the appropriate clothing and safety equipment, and no one anticipated that this ride would be his last.

"It was undoubtedly a hugely traumatic experience for all parties involved, and our thoughts remain with them."


