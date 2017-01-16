Home»Breaking News»world

Police officers killed in Turkey blast

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 03:28 pm

Three police officers have been killed and three others wounded by a roadside bomb in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in south-east Turkey, according to reports.

The explosion occurred near Dicle University in the Sur district of Diyarbakir province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The report blamed the attack on militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

The NTV television channel said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene. The wounded were taken to Dicle University's Medical Faculty Hospital, according to Anadolu.

Turkey's south-east region has witnessed renewed conflict between state security forces and Kurdish militants which has left thousands dead in the last year.

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency and is considered a terror organisation by Turkey and its allies, including the US.

