Home»Breaking News»world

Police officer shoots dead man armed with knife in family home

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:44 pm

A deputy sheriff investigating a domestic dispute shot dead a man armed with a knife, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to the house in Loxahatchee, South Florida, early on Saturday about a man threatening family members with a knife.

Barbera said the man refused to comply with the deputies' commands. She said one deputy used a "non-lethal weapon" to knock the man to the ground.

According to Barbera, the man jumped up and lunged at the deputies attempting to arrest him.

Barbera said one deputy shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The races and names of the deputy and the man were not released.

Barbera said the deputy who fired the gun was placed on paid administrative leave.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bomb at busy Baghdad market kills 19

Angela Merkel: We're stronger than terror

No retaliatory expulsions by Russia in hacking controversy

17 hurt in coach crash as heavy fog brings chaos to UK


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Silence, A Monster Calls, Why Him?

The Munchies Part 2: Culinary heroes & achievements of 2016

How to wear it: The Sequin Sweater

Looking back at the year that was 2016

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 