Police investigate shooting near Glasgow school

Police in Scotland have launched an investigation after a shooting near a primary school in Glasgow.

The incident happened near St George's Primary School, Penilee, just after 9am.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At 9.05am this morning, police received reports of a firearm being discharged in the Penilee area.

"There is no threat to any pupils at the school."

Police said they are carrying out extra patrols to reassure people in the area.

File photo.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said a weapon had been discharged outside school grounds.

She said: "Pupils and staff are safe and the school is still open.

"All the pupils were in school at the time, the most important thing is everybody is safe."