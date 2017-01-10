Police investigate reports of hostage stand-off near US university

Police in the US are responding to reports of a hostage stand-off near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert on twitter, saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

Law enforcement officials are responding to a hostage situation at a credit union on the University of Alabama campus. pic.twitter.com/6dJBt8qEFw — Kevin Price (@KevinPriceLive) January 10, 2017

A police helicopter is overhead.