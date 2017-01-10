Home»Breaking News»world

Police investigate reports of hostage stand-off near US university

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 03:56 pm

Police in the US are responding to reports of a hostage stand-off near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert on twitter, saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

A police helicopter is overhead.

