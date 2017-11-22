Home»Breaking News»world

Police hunt voyeur who put hidden camera in Starbucks toilet

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 07:40 am

A voyeur who installed a hidden camera in a Starbucks toilet apparently captured himself on film in the process.

The device was seized by British police in a Starbucks in Vauxhall, south London, close to the headquarters of MI6, after a member of the public discovered it in a ceiling grate.

Police believe it had been in place for a maximum of four weeks last year.

Detectives have released an image of the man they believe placed the camera there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brixton CID on 020 8649 2134 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or to tweet @MetCC.


More in this Section

Study reveals how different types of drinks lead to different emotions

CCTV shows North Korean soldier shot five times as he defects into South Korea

Lebanese PM returns home after shock resignation

President Trump backs Senate candidate Roy Moore despite allegations


Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »