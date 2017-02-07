Home»Breaking News»world

Police hunt football fans after footage surfaces of group chanting anti-Semitic abuse

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 08:37 pm

Police in England are hunting two football fans after footage emerged online of a group chanting a vile tirade of anti-Semitic abuse on a tram.

A number of men, believed to be heading to Manchester City's match against Tottenham Hotspur, were caught on video singing disgusting racist slurs in the packed carriage.

One of the men can even be heard confronting the person recording them, wrongly stating "you need permission to film in public".

The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, was filmed by a passenger on the Etihad-bound tram from Piccadilly in Manchester at 5.10pm on January 21.

Manchester Police released CCTV images today of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Handout CCTV images issued by Greater Manchester Police of two men detectives would like to speak to about the incident.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Boyce said: "We take all reports of hate crime tremendously seriously and it is imperative that we follow all lines of inquiry to ensure the people involved in this frankly disgusting incident are brought to justice.

"The tirade of abuse that was chanted has immensely impacted not only the people at the match, but members of the wider society and we will do everything in our power to make it known that hate crime is absolutely unacceptable.

"If anyone recognises the men in the images, I'm strongly urging you to contact us at the earliest opportunity."

A 59-year-old man has been interviewed under caution.

Manchester City Football Club has condemned the "disturbing" behaviour and encourages its supporters to help the police with their investigations.

