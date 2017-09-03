Home»Breaking News»world

Police evacuate 60,000 in order to defuse World War II bomb in Frankfurt

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 01:15 pm

German authorities are making final preparations in Frankfurt before experts defuse a huge Second World War bomb in an operation that includes evacuating more than 60,000 residents.

Hospital patients and the elderly are among those affected in what will be Germany's biggest evacuation in recent history.

Construction workers found the 1.8-ton British bomb on Tuesday. Officials have ordered residents to evacuate homes within a 1.5-kilometre radius of the site in Germany's financial capital.

Dozens of ambulances lined up before driving to pick up anyone unable to independently leave the danger zone.

Similar operations are still common 72 years after the war ended. About 20,000 people were evacuated from the western city of Koblenz before specialists disarmed a 500kg US bomb on Saturday.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Five dead in Mexico's Baja as Tropical Storm Lidia weakens

Donald Trump makes second trip to storm-ravaged Texas

12 people from UK held in Magaluf following drugs bust

Venezuelan opposition activist 'barred from leaving the country'


Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 