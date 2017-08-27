Police charge man with assault on 88-year-old woman

A man in England has been charged in connection with the assault of an 88-year-old woman in her own home.

The pensioner was asleep in bed in Chorley, Lancashire, when she was woken at around 12.30am on Saturday to find a man assaulting her and demanding money.

The attacker pulled her from the bed and the assault continued. He also ransacked the house in Aspen Gardens before making off.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Andrew Hodgkinson, 35, of Ullswater Road, Chorley, is charged with robbery.

"Hodgkinson is due to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning".