Home»Breaking News»world

Police charge man with assault on 88-year-old woman

Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 10:27 pm

A man in England has been charged in connection with the assault of an 88-year-old woman in her own home.

The pensioner was asleep in bed in Chorley, Lancashire, when she was woken at around 12.30am on Saturday to find a man assaulting her and demanding money.

The attacker pulled her from the bed and the assault continued. He also ransacked the house in Aspen Gardens before making off.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Andrew Hodgkinson, 35, of Ullswater Road, Chorley, is charged with robbery.

"Hodgkinson is due to appear before Preston Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning".


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Killer nurse suspected of causing 84 deaths and 'likely many times' more in Germany

Lorry driver remanded on 20 charges over M1 death crash in UK

Indian guru is jailed amid heightened security for 10 years for raping two of his followers

Car bomb kills 'at least' six in Baghdad market


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 