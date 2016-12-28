Home»Breaking News»world

Police ban New Year far-right demonstration in Cologne

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:47 am

Police in Cologne have banned a far-right demonstration on New Year's Eve as they work to prevent a repeat of last year's disorder.

Officers added they will also put obstacles in place to prevent anyone driving into crowds.

City authorities already announced plans to deploy more than 1,500 officers, more than 10 times more than last year when police failed to prevent a string of robberies and sexual assaults blamed largely on foreign men.

Police chief Juergen Mathies said he refused permission for a protest by the far-right National Democratic Party. He said it would have drawn large numbers of counter-demonstrators and endangered security.

Following the Berlin truck attack on December 19, Mr Mathies said police will deploy concrete blocks and vehicles as obstacles to protect some areas in the hours before New Year.

