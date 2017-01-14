Home»Breaking News»world

Poland's leaders hold ceremony to welcome US troops as part of NATO build-up

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 09:05 pm

Polish leaders are holding a welcome ceremony for the biggest deployment of US troops to Europe in decades.

The ceremony in the western Polish town of Zagan today comes 23 years after the last Soviet troops left the country.

Russia called the deployment a threat to its own security.

The move also marks a new historic moment - the first time any Western forces are being deployed on a continuous basis to NATO's eastern flank.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo stood before US and Polish soldiers and called it "an important day for Poland, for Europe, for our common defence".

Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz told the troops that "we waited for you for a very long time, for decades".

The government organized several other events across the country to welcome the Americans from Fort Carson, Colorado.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch the moment SpaceX successfully launched an unmanned rocket into space

SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in Florida

Masked gang threaten family before stealing cash and jewellery

Serbia asks Hungary for ice-breakers to clear Danube


Lifestyle

Meet the Irish fashion designers making an impact around the world

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

The fit foodie: Energy balls and embracing extra veggies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 