Plane with engine in flames makes emergency landing in Tokyo

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 07:53 am

A Japan Airlines plane bound for New York has made an emergency landing in Tokyo after the pilot reported a bird strike to an engine during take-off.

Television footage showed flames coming from the left engine as the plane took off from the runway.

JAL said the Boeing 777 carrying 233 passengers and 15 crew members requested an emergency landing minutes after take-off from Haneda International Airport on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Haneda has the worst record for bird strikes in Japan last year with 182 cases, followed by Osaka, with 73 and Narita's 57, though not all of them affected flight operations, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.


