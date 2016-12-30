Home»Breaking News»world

Plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw after bird strike

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 01:06 pm

A passenger plane has been forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off in Warsaw after hitting a bird.

Warsaw Chopin Airport said on Twitter that the landing occurred without any problem and that the passengers on the Enter Air service are safe.

The plane was scheduled to make a stop in Larnaca, Cyprus, before flying on to Mombasa, Kenya.

Enter Air director Grzegorz Polaniecki told TVN that the plane struck a bird, and that the pilots returned to Warsaw's international airport so the aircraft could be inspected as a precaution.

The airport spokesman, Przemyslaw Przybylski, said there were 187 passengers on board and six crew members.

The plane circled for about an hour and a half to burn fuel before landing.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS plane, emergency landing, warsaw, bird strike,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brazil police question wife of missing Greek ambassador

Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

Russia rules out expelling diplomats in retaliation over US sanctions

All the extreme fog pictures you need after a misty morning


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 