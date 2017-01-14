Pilot dies as Thai fighter jet crashes in Children's Day air show

A Thai air force fighter jet has crashed at an air show during the country's Children's Day, killing the pilot.

Amateur video footage shows the JAS 39 Gripen over the Hat Yai air base in southern Thailand suddenly losing altitude and crashing in a ball of fire away from spectators.

The Ministry of Defence is investigating the cause of Saturday's crash.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipakerachon said prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the pilot's family.

Children's Day is usually observed with public outings at Thai military bases.

AP