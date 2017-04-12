Home»Breaking News»world

Pig hogs the road as police chase animal loose on A12

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 06:53 pm

An escaped pig proved itself to be a road hog when it sent police and joggers trotting in its wake.

Police officers chased the porky runaway through lunch-time traffic.

One unsuspecting jogger was left dodging the animal who seemed to take a liking to his fluorescent clothing.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 12.45pm on Wednesday, 12 April to the A12 in Redbridge, near the junction with Hainault Road, RM6 to reports of a pig on the loose.

"Officers attended the scene and the pig was safely recaptured and returned to the nearby land that it had escaped from."

