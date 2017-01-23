PHOTOS: Articulated lorry rips its roof off in bridge smash

Rail services on a commuter line in England have been delayed after an articulated lorry smashed into a bridge, ripping the roof off its trailer.

Photographs of the truck tweeted by Network Rail showed a section of the trailer lying behind the heavy goods vehicle near Blake Street station in Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands.

The crash at about 7.30am on Monday disrupted services on the Cross City line, which links Redditch and Lichfield via Birmingham's New Street station.

Network Rail said the rush-hour bridge strike caused residual delays and some cancellations.

The official Birmingham New Street Twitter feed posted images of wreckage from the lorry hanging from part of the 14ft (4.3m) high bridge.

A message posted with the images read: "Our bridges are strong but need to be safety checked before fully reopening."