Philippines sees protests against Donald Trump's immigration policy

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 07:04 am

Indonesian and Filipino students have protested against President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the US embassies in their capitals.

In Jakarta, dozens of students and activists called on the Indonesian government and the international community to help stop Mr Trump's order that temporarily banned travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

They waved banners such as "I'm angry with Trump" and "No ban, no wall" during Saturday's peaceful protest.

Rights activist Veronica Koman, who organised the protest, said that Mr Trump's "xenophobic" policy will have a significant impact on people fleeing war-torn countries who are currently in Indonesia.

Nearly 14,000 refugees are in Indonesia seeking resettlement in third countries.

A similar rally was held outside the US embassy in the Philippine capital, Manila.

AP

