Home»Breaking News»world

People were impressed by how Hillary Clinton handled Trump's inauguration

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 06:53 pm

It’s difficult enough to imagine coping with the grief of losing out on becoming the first female president – but to have to attend the inauguration of the man who beat you might just top that devastation.

Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration of Donald Trump today to watch him take over the role from Barack Obama as President of the US.

This must’ve been a bitter pill for Hillary to swallow, and many people applauded her courage and how she handled herself with dignity.

However, many couldn’t help but notice that there seemed to be a sadness to her, behind the smiles.

After all Hillary has done already for women’s rights, she chose to wear white to the event, as white was one of the main colours to signify the suffragette movement.

Although Hillary will not be becoming the US President today, she seems to have still made a huge impact on many people, in particular the younger generations across the globe.

And that’s important to remember, no matter whose side you’re on.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Trump inauguration, US,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

America's just sworn in their first parish-pump President but he better deliver

Melania Trump's home town marks inauguration with slippers, sausages and wine

WATCH: Melania brought the Obamas a gift and it was super awkward

President Donald Trump: 'It all changes, starting right here and right now'

More in this Section

Mother and son pulled alive from Italian avalanche debris; 8 more survivors found

Can emoji shed light on human behaviour?

Melania Trump's home town marks inauguration with slippers, sausages and wine

As Barack Obama leaves office, we take a look back at his political legacy


Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 