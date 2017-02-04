People are trolling Kellyanne Conway by marking themselves 'safe' on Facebook at Bowling Green

When terrible world events happen, you might be familiar with seeing friends who are there mark themselves as safe on Facebook. It’s a quick and effective way of of letting everyone know, but now many people are subverting this system to poke a bit of fun at Donald Trump’s key adviser Kellyanne Conway.

In an interview with MSNBC, Conway claimed there was a massacre in Bowling Green: “Two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalised and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. It didn’t get covered.” However, this actually never happened.

Conway later said she meant to refer to two Iraqi refugees who had been arrested in the city in 2011 (not in relation to any attack in the US), so it’s a pretty big slip-up, and people are trolling her by taking to Facebook to mark themselves safe at Bowling Green.

Mark Sullivan – Mark Sullivan marked himself safe during… | Facebook

This isn’t the only bout of silliness Conway’s remarks sparked, as the hashtag #NeverRemember soon started trending.

I'll never forget all the things that never happened that day... Bowling Green Massacre. #WTF #neverremember — Jennifer Maglinger (@travelin_jen) February 3, 2017

In fact, a fund has been set up for the victims of the massacre – yes really, an event that never happened.

Most sincere #thoughtsandprayers for all… – A Science Enthusiast | Facebook

However, the money doesn’t actually go to Bowling Green victims (probably because they don’t exist). If you click to donate, you’re taken to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) donation page.

Donations will “defend free speech and the right to protest”, “fight relentless attacks on reproductive freedom” and “reform our racially-biased criminal justice system”.