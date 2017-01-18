People are pretty upset by these pro-Trump t-shirts saying 'Grab America by the pussy'

Days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, one Twitter user spotted some worrying merchandise in her local shopping mall.

In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a @Spencers again, this is proudly being displayed in the front of their PDX store. pic.twitter.com/jalMio7i9P — Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) January 15, 2017

As you can imagine, Mary Numair was troubled by the t-shirts she saw in Oregon’s Lloyd Centre, particularly as she thought the “Grab America by pussy” slogan was actually condoning rape. It references the 2005 video where Trump describes being able to grab women by the genitals – which he later dismissed as “locker room talk”.

.@Spencers way to help normalize sexual assault. — Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) January 15, 2017

Numair’s post soon went viral, as others agreed that it was normalising rape culture.

There was huge backlash against Spencer’s with many people boycotting the store.

.@Spencers, I'm a former customer. I probably will be again. But not if there's a pro-Trump, pro-rape shirt anywhere in the store. Not funny — Benjamin Gorman (@teachergorman) January 18, 2017

hope 2017 is the year all @spencers stores go out of business for selling tee shirts promoting trump & sexual assault. — A$AP RockyLovesEmily (@nicxck) January 15, 2017

Due to all the furore around the t-shirts, the Lloyd Centre posted a condemnation of the t-shirts on their Facebook page.

However, it doesn’t seem as though Spencer’s are particularly repentant. The company’s vice president and general counsel Kevin Mahoney told Oregon Live that the t-shirt was “satire” similar to Alec Baldwin’s Trump impersonation on SNL, and defended it by saying: “the shirt was never meant to promote any type of abuse or attack on any person.”

Perhaps the saddest thing about this episode is all the vitriole Numair received since she first posted about the t-shirts. She has reposted many of the Facebook messages she’s received on Twitter, and it makes for pretty uncomfortable reading.

She argued that a man wouldn’t have received such treatment.

How many men get rape threats for calling out a problematic situation? For defending the basic safety of people? — Mary Numair (@MaryNumair) January 16, 2017

Luckily, Numair hasn’t just been on the receiving end of bad feeling, and she has also received a bunch of messages thanking her for standing up for women.

I'm so proud of @MaryNumair. She tirelessly gives a voice to the voiceless! Will someone please give this talented individual a job?! — Alaskan Tush People (@joshuapittman) January 15, 2017