Pentagon: US drops largest non-nuclear bomb on IS target in Afghanistan

US forces have dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.

Spokesman Adam Stump said it was the first ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which contains 11 tons of explosives.

The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the "Mother Of All Bombs."

When it was developed in the early 2000s, the Pentagon did a formal review of legal justification for its combat use.

The US military headquarters in Kabul said in a statement that the bomb was dropped at 7:32pm local time on a tunnel complex in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, where the Afghan affiliate of the IS group has been operating.

Mr Stump said the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.

Army General John W Nicholson, commander of US forces in Afghanistan, said the strike was designed to minimise the risk to Afghan and US forces conducting clearing operations in the Achin area "while maximising the destruction" of IS fighters and facilities.

He said IS has been using improvised explosive devices, bunkers and tunnels to strengthen its defences.

"This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against Isis-K," he added, using the US military's acronym for the IS affiliate.

PA