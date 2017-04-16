Home»Breaking News»world

Pence lands in South Korea after failed missile launch by North

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:02 am

US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in South Korea at the start of a 10-day trip to Asia that comes amid turmoil over North Korea's threats to advance its growing nuclear and defence capabilities.

His visit comes just after a failed missile launch by the North.

President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade.

Mr Pence is joined by his wife and two adult daughters and will lay a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and join US and South Korean troops for Easter Sunday church services and a dinner.

Mr Pence is the son of a Korean War veteran and displays his late father's Bronze Star in his office.

