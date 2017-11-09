Home»Breaking News»world

Pastor who lost teen daughter in Texas massacre says church should be demolished

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 05:40 pm

The pastor of a Texas church that was the site of a massacre plans to demolish the building.

Frank Pomeroy told leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention that it would be too painful to continue using First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs as a place of worship.

Mr Pomeroy lost his daughter Annabelle (14) in the shooting. He and his wife Sherri were not in the church at the time.

A national Southern Baptist Convention spokesman said Mr Pomeroy discussed the plan this week with the denomination’s top executives who had travelled to the community in a show of support.

Spokesman Sing Oldham said Mr Pomeroy expressed hope he could turn the site into a memorial for the more than two dozen people who were killed last Sunday and build a new place of worship on property the church owns.


KEYWORDS

Texas shootingGun control

Related Articles

Texas church gunman, who had once fled mental facility, 'shot babies at point-blank range'

Texas church gunman 'shot babies at point-blank range'

US Air Force criticised for failing to pass on Texas gunman's conviction

Latest: Texas gunman had connection to church where he opened fire on congregants

More in this Section

Russian doping scandals could be an attempt by US to meddle in elections, Putin says

Q&A: Everything you need to know about the UK's plan to ban bee-harming pesticides

Boris Johnson praises Trump for tweeting skills

Psychedelic drink used by the Amazonians ‘could be used to treat depression and alcoholism’


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'Ken spent €33 million on a submarine to Crosshaven without driving alongside common types'

Tragedy at sea lit the way to safer system of lighthouses

Making a massacre: Director stunned by findings in Loughinisland killings documentary

Peaky Blinders return: Shelby is back and he’s ready to fight

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »