Party set to begin impeachment proceedings against Robert Mugabe

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 07:18 am

Zimbabwe's ruling party is set to begin impeachment proceedings against President Robert Mugabe.

A party official, meanwhile, says government ministers have been instructed to boycott a cabinet meeting called by the president.

Ruling party chief whip Lovemore Matuke said minutes before the cabinet meeting was expected to start that ministers have been told to instead attend a meeting at party headquarters to work on the impeachment.

Parliament resumes today.

Mr Mugabe's chief secretary yesterday summoned ministers to the cabinet meeting at State House, the president's official residence.

Mr Mugabe is finding himself increasingly isolated.

The military last night said the vice president he recently fired, sparking the political turmoil, will return to Zimbabwe "shortly" and has made contact with Mr Mugabe.


