Home»Breaking News»world

Paris shooting: Everything we know so far

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 10:53 pm

A police officer has been killed and two others injured in a suspected terrorist shooting in the centre of Paris.

The attacker opened fire on a police car parked on the Champs-Elysees before he was also shot dead, the French Interior Ministry said.

Police have not given a possible motive for the attack but a terrorism investigation has been launched.

Here is what we know so far.

What happened?

Paris police say that a gunman killed one police officer and wounded two others before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

The attack came three days before the first round of France’s tense presidential election.

What is the situation at the scene?

Paris shooting.
(Thibault Camus/AP)

The world-famous avenue has been sealed off and nearby stations on the Paris Metro have been closed.

French police warned the public to stay away from the area and armed officers are at the scene.

They also asked people not to “spread any misinformation” that has not come from a “trusted source”.

Who was the attacker?

Paris shooting.
(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Paris authorities say police killed the gunman and that the attacker appeared to be alone.

French officials said the suspect in the attack was previously flagged as an extremist.

What has the reaction been?

Paris shooting.
(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

President Francois Hollande has called an emergency meeting on Thursday evening. He said at a press conference that he is convinced the attack was a terrorist act.

France’s Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve paid tribute to the officer and tweeted that his thoughts are with the family.

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a press conference in Washington, said the incident “looks like another terrorist attack” and sent his condolences to France.

What about the tourists in the city?

Paris shooting.
(Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Tourists have been warned to go back to their hotels and to let family and friends know that they are safe.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, François Hollande, Paris, Paris attack, Paris shooting, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cycling to work 'cuts heart disease and cancer risk by almost half'

Fresh protests planned on streets of Venezuela against president

British Labour Party leader refuses to rule out second referendum on Brexit

France promises proof Assad regime carried out Syrian chemical attack


Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in gaming become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 