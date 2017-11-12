Home»Breaking News»world

Paramedics saving man's life told not to block driveway with ambulance

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 12:24 pm

Emergency call paramedics in England were left shocked after a note was left on their ambulance scolding them for allegedly blocking a driveway.

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted pictures of the hand-written message, after responding to a call in Birmingham on Friday.

The note read: "You may be saving lives, but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive."

The ambulance service expressed disbelief and said they had been treating a man vomiting blood in the Small Heath area of the city, at the time.

In a statement, paramedics said: "Sometimes we just don't know what to say.

"This was the note left on an ambulance today.

"At the time, the crew were helping a man who was extremely unwell after vomiting blood.

"They took him on blue lights to hospital where he was in a critical condition."

Following a wave of support on social media, the ambulance service thanked people for their backing.

The paramedics said: "We still can't believe it, and it appears you can't either.

"Leaves us feeling really rather #sad - thanks again for all your support."


