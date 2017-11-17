Papua New Guinea explorer evacuated by helicopter after three weeks in jungle

Home»Breaking News»world

A British explorer who went missing on an expedition to reach a remote tribe in Papua New Guinea has been evacuated by helicopter.

Benedict Allen, 57, who has no mobile phone or GPS device with him, was dropped into the remote jungle three weeks ago.

He was hoping to reach the Yaifo, a tribe thought to be one of the last on Earth to have no contact with the outside world.

The explorer was reported missing earlier this week after he failed to board a flight back home via Hong Kong on Sunday.

His agent, Jo Sarsby, confirmed on Thursday that he had been seen near a remote airstrip, and said efforts were under way to evacuate him.

In a statement on Friday, his agent said: "We can confirm that Benedict Allen has been evacuated by helicopter and is now safe in Port Moresby.

"He is reported as feverish with suspected malaria. Benedict looks forward to being reunited with his family and friends but will need some time to get back to full health.

"He would like to send thanks for all the kind messages he has received."


