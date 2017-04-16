Home»Breaking News»world

Panama international footballer dies after being gunned down leaving his home

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:23 am

Panama international footballer Amilcar Henriquez has been shot and killed in the country's Colon province.

The 33-year-old midfielder was leaving his home on Saturday when a gunman shot him several times.

Two other people were wounded, and Henriquez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

President Juan Carlos Varela condemned the killing on his Twitter account and called for the authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.

Henriquez was a member of Panama's national team which is participating in qualifying rounds for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He played in the last 20 minutes of a recent game in Panama with the United States which ended in a 1-1 draw.

AP

