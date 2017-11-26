Home»Breaking News»world

Over 20 people injured after nightclub floor collapses in Tenerife

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 10:24 am

More than 20 people were injured on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a nightclub collapsed and sent revellers plunging into the basement.

Emergency services in the Canary Islands said that people fell "about one storey" into the basement early on this morning after a hole of approximately four square metres (43 sq ft) opened in the floor.

A total of 22 people were hurt and two suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.

Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists.

Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.


More in this Section

Bali volcano disrupts flights after second eruption in a week

Egypt mosque attackers carried Islamic State flags

Factory explosion in Chinese port leaves two dead and dozens injured

Pro-Brexit campaigners submit plans for 'drastic reduction' of immigrants in UK


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »