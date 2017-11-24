Home»Breaking News»world

Oscar Pistorius has prison term increased for murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 07:12 am

Oscar Pistorius's prison sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp has been increased to 13 years and five months by South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court on Friday upheld an appeal by prosecutors, who challenged Pistorius' original six-year jail sentence, saying it was too lenient for the 2013 shooting death.

The former Olympian and Paralympian has served just over a year of that six-year sentence.

Pistorius shot Ms Steenkamp in the pre-dawn hours of Valentine's Day 2013.

He was initially convicted of manslaughter but also had that conviction overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by the Supreme Court.


