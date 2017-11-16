Home»Breaking News»world

One of six people reported missing in Greece flash floods found alive

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 10:38 am

One of six people reported missing in flash flooding in Greece has been found alive, fire brigade officials have said.

Rescue crews were searching today for those missing in the Mandra area on the western outskirts of the capital Athens.

The area was the hardest hit by yesterday's flooding, which killed at least 14 people and turned roads into raging torrents of mud and debris that carried away cars.

Storms continue to lash the Greek capital, with the heavy rainfall shutting down some major avenues in the city.

The fire department said one missing man had been found alive and that the search continued for the other five.

The government has declared today as a day of national mourning.

AP

Scenes from the floods.


