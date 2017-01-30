One million people have signed a petition for Donald Trump's visit to UK to be cancelled

In the UK - more than one million people have put their names to a petition calling for Donald Trump's State visit to Britain to be cancelled.

It's quickly gained momentum after he imposed a 3-month ban on refugees entering the US - and people from seven mainly Muslim countries.

New York Observer columnist Andre Walker says protests about it planned around the UK later are hypocritical: "We welcome people on state visits who stone adulterers and stone homosexuals, and none the less if you don't want to bring people to your country, unvetted, that seems to be a problem for these people.

"The protest tonight at parliament are absolutely shameful."

To sign the petition click here.