Home»Breaking News»world

One million people have signed a petition for Donald Trump's visit to UK to be cancelled

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:47 am

In the UK - more than one million people have put their names to a petition calling for Donald Trump's State visit to Britain to be cancelled.

It's quickly gained momentum after he imposed a 3-month ban on refugees entering the US - and people from seven mainly Muslim countries.

New York Observer columnist Andre Walker says protests about it planned around the UK later are hypocritical: "We welcome people on state visits who stone adulterers and stone homosexuals, and none the less if you don't want to bring people to your country, unvetted, that seems to be a problem for these people.

"The protest tonight at parliament are absolutely shameful."

To sign the petition click here.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS donald trump, petition, million signatures,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

US immigration restriction 'not a Muslim ban', Donald Trump says

Trump-Putin meeting in the works, Russia says

Chelsea Clinton has joined one of the many protests against Trump's travel ban

What we know about Donald Trump’s order on refugees and immigration


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 