One killed in Kenya as police clash with opposition protestors

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 03:23 pm

One person has been killed in confrontations between Kenyan police and supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga as tensions over the disputed presidential election continue.

Officers fired live rounds and tear gas to prevent Mr Odinga's convoy from making its way to Nairobi's main park so he could address supporters.

Legislator Otiende Amollo said his car was shot at by police.

Police warned earlier this week they would not allow a ceremony to welcome Mr Odinga back from speaking engagements in the US and the UK following a court-nullified presidential election and a fresh vote last month.

Mr Odinga boycotted the new vote, saying electoral reforms had not been made.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's win on October 26 is being challenged at the Supreme Court by activists and a politician amid claims of irregularities.


