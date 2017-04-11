Home»Breaking News»world

One dead, three injured, in explosion at US Army ammunition plant

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:23 pm

One person has died and three were injured in an explosion at a US Army ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, officials said.

The Army Joint Munitions Command said the explosion happened at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. No further information was immediately available.

The plant manufactures small-calibre ammunition and operates a Nato test centre. It sits on 3,935 acres in Independence.

The property has more than 400 buildings and nine warehouses, and has a storage capacity of more than 700,000 square feet.

Its workforce includes 29 Department of Army civilians and a soldier to provide contract oversight.

Mark Carrick, deputy fire chief in Independence, said the plant has its own fire brigade that is at the scene.

