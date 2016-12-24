One dead as gunmen attack former Taliban leader's home in Kabul

Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire at the house of a former Taliban leader in Kabul, killing at least one person.

Fraidoon Obaidi, the head of the Kabul police's criminal investigation department, said the two gunmen attacked Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef's house late on Friday, but he was not there.

Mr Zaeef, who served as the Taliban's envoy to Pakistan when the group ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s, has reconciled with the current US-backed government.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came two days after Taliban fighters attacked the Kabul home of a parliamentarian from the troubled southern Helmand province, killing eight people.

The politician survived the assault.