Home»Breaking News»world

One dead as gunmen attack former Taliban leader's home in Kabul

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 08:14 am

Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire at the house of a former Taliban leader in Kabul, killing at least one person.

Fraidoon Obaidi, the head of the Kabul police's criminal investigation department, said the two gunmen attacked Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef's house late on Friday, but he was not there.

Pic: Google Maps

Mr Zaeef, who served as the Taliban's envoy to Pakistan when the group ruled Afghanistan in the 1990s, has reconciled with the current US-backed government.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came two days after Taliban fighters attacked the Kabul home of a parliamentarian from the troubled southern Helmand province, killing eight people.

The politician survived the assault.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Syrian forces 'clear explosives and booby-traps' in evacuated east Aleppo

5 things that happen to your body when you overeat during Christmas

Dashcam video of Berlin terror attack emerges

Two brothers held in connection with plot to attack German shopping mall


Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 