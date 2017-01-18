Home»Breaking News»world

Obama: 'Moment may be passing' for two-state solution

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 09:54 pm

US President Barack Obama is warning that the "moment may be passing" for a two-state solution to the Israeli and Palestinian conflict.

Mr Obama said in his final White House news conference that he continues to be worried that the "status quo is unsustainable" in Israel.

He said his administration has tried to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution because he does not "see an alternative to it".

The United States decision to allow the United Nations' most powerful body to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem has been condemned by President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Obama said the president-elect "will have his own policy" and that is his administration's prerogative.

The president calls the situation in Israel "a volatile environment".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Donald Trump's education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos looked far from comfortable at her Senate confirmation hearing

Trump's pick for education department open to allowing teachers carry guns

George HW Bush in intensive care as his wife is admitted to hospital

Senegal troops 'heading for Gambia' as president faces pressure to step down


Lifestyle

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 