Nuns on the run with a gun show off bad habit trying to rob bank

Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller.

However, they left without taking anything when an automatic alarm was triggered, according to the Ponoco Record newspaper.

The newspaper reported another unconfirmed attempted robbery at another bank three miles away, the First Keystone Community Bank.

Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.

They have described suspects as female, between five feet and five feet two inches tall, wearing nuns' habits and veils, with one carrying a black handgun.