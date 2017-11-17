'Number of casualties' reported in the UK as helicopter and aircraft collide in mid-air

Update 4.14pm: The plane that crashed is believed to be a Cessna 152, which has capacity for one pilot and one passenger.

Thames Valley Police said on Twitter: "We're aware of a number of casualties following an incident this afternoon in Waddesdon, Aylesbury.

"There were a number of road closures following the incident, which have now been lifted.

"We will provide further updates when available."

Update 3.32pm: South Central Ambulance Service said the incident had caused "a number of casualties".

A spokeswoman said: "We received the call at 12.09pm, for a mid-air collision involving a helicopter and an aircraft in Upper Winchendon, near Aylesbury.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including a Thames Valley air ambulance, two ambulance crews, two ambulance officers and a rapid response vehicle.

"There have been a number of casualties at the scene, but at this stage this is all we are able to confirm."

Video grab taken from the BBC of the scene of the crash.

Earlier: A helicopter and an aircraft have been involved in a mid-air collision over Buckinghamshire in the UK.

Emergency services rushed to the scene close to the village of Waddesdon following reports of an incident at 12.06pm, Thames Valley Police said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the collision had involved a helicopter and aircraft.

Air crash investigators are being sent to the scene, but the priority is being placed on saving lives, police said.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said they currently have seven vehicles responding to the incident, including fire engines as well as urban search and rescue vehicles.

Thames Valley Police are co-ordinating the response to the crash and warned there will be disruption to surrounding roads for the rest of the day.

Firefighters currently assisting other emergency services at scene of air accident near Waddesdon. Air Accidents Investigation Branch informed. Disruption to road network around Waddesdon likely for the rest of the day — Bucks and MK Fire (@Bucksfire) November 17, 2017

A spokeswoman for Waddesdon Manor, a large estate near Aylesbury, said the crash had not happened on its grounds.

File photo of Waddesdon Manor.

Waddesdon Manor is managed by the Rothschild Foundation, a family charitable trust, on behalf of the National Trust, who took over ownership in 1957.

RAF Halton, which is around 10 miles away, said no military aircraft had been involved.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that neither of the aircraft concerned has a connection with either our air force nor the military, and this is as much as we know at this time."

Wycombe Air Park is also known as Booker Airfield and sits around 20 miles away from the site of the crash.

It offers flight training for rookie pilots.

In May, a man was left fighting for his life after the helicopter he was travelling in with two other men crashed at the site.